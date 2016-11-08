Milford Mirror

Milford goes with Trump: Local incumbents win reelection

Preliminary results in Milford

By Jill Dion on November 8, 2016 in News, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

State Sen. Gayle Slossberg talks to the crowd at Democratic headquarters Tuesday night.

UPDATE: Read updated article. Absentee ballots give Clinton the win in Milford.

Preliminary tallies Tuesday night, not including absentee ballots, had Milford going for Donald Trump in the presidential race, and all local incumbents being reelected.

The presidential race here was close: Early numbers posted at Democratic Town Committee headquarters had Trump with 12,297 votes and Hillary Clinton with 12,200.

“It’s been a long campaign season,” said Democratic Town Committee Chairman Rich Smith as the numbers were released. “The Donald Trump candidacy certainly brought a dark cloud into the process. Unfortunately our friends in Milford may not see things the way we do. I’ll count on the rest of the country to make that right before we go to bed.”

Opinions were different across the street at Republican Town Committee headquarters, where Town Committee Chairman Paul Beckwith said a lot of people asked for Trump signs over the past few weeks, indicating the way the voters here would go. Beckwith said Trump’s numbers indicate Milford residents want America to start putting America first, and they want change.

“I think Trump struck a chord with a lot of people,” Beckwith said.

Locally, incumbents in state races will serve another two years. Democrat Gayle Slossberg, state senator of the 14th District, won reelection, as did fellow Democrat Kim Rose, state representative of the 118th District.

Republican Pam Staneski was reelected to represent the 119th District, and Republican Charles Ferraro was reelected to the 117th District.

For complete Milford results from the Secretary of States Office, click here.

(Check back later for more on the election)

