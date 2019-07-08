Girl Scouts thank cookie program supporters

To the Editor:

On behalf of over 26,000 Girl Scouts in Connecticut, I’d like to thank all of those in our state and beyond who supported our young female entrepreneurs participating in the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program! Because of your generosity and support, Girl Scouts sold 2.1 million boxes in Connecticut. In addition, Girl Scouts sold nearly 100,000 boxes of cookies through the Cookies for Heroes program. Those cookies go directly to our service women and men at home and overseas, as well as to local community heroes, and offer comfort and a taste of home.

Through their sales, Girl Scouts in Connecticut earned close to $1.9 million, using their proceeds for incredible things, like hosting an orienteering event to teach troops how to read a compass, traveling to Washington, D.C. to visit monuments and the National Museum of African American History, or donating funds and supplies to an orphanage in Haiti.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program prepares girls with technology they will use in the future. Through our Digital Cookie platform, girls sold over 330,000 boxes to online customers. By creating their own profiles, girls are able to use social enterprise to run their businesses. This year, we saw a 64 percent increase of the total number of boxes of cookies sold through the Digital Cookie platform.

It’s also important to thank our 12,000 wonderful adult volunteers for their year-round dedication and commitment to our girls, including during the cookie program. We are grateful to each and every one of you who support our girls throughout the year in so many ways.

Thank you again for your generous support of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, as you are helping us build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Mary Barneby

Girl Scouts of Connecticut, CEO