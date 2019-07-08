Golden Corral holds summer camp raffle

Golden Corral in Milford will award a local youth between the ages of 5 and 15 with a raffle prize Monday, July 8, to attend a Milford Park & Recreation camp this summer.

The drawing at 6:30 p.m. intends to raise local awareness and support for Camp Corral, a national 501c3 organization that has given camp scholarships to more than 22,000 children of military veterans, 89% of whose parents are injured or ill – or who gave their lives in service.

Golden Corral is located 74 Turnpike Square, Post Road, Milford, Conn.