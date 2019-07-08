Milford students win historical society book awards

The Milford Historical Society recently presented book awards to three students at local high schools during graduation ceremonies.

The winners were: Margaret Cummings, a senior at Foran High School; Bryan Reed, a senior at Jonathan Law High School, and Kei’Shawn Az’Zhair Kelly, a sophomore at The Academy.

Each student received the History of Milford, Connecticut 1639-1939, which includes A Fifty-Year Diary covering the years 1939-1989.

The students were selected by their schools for their interest, work and study accomplishments in history.