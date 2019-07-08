Subway donates to Milford Animal Shelter July 8, 2019 by Milford Mirror The team at Subway World Headquarters in Milford recently donated more than 250 items to the pet food bank at the Milford Animal Shelter. Subway employees donated items including cat food, litter, crates, blankets, and toys. Pictured are Scott Ellingson from Milford Animal Control, Heather Weise from Subway, Karen Dorney from Milford Animal Control, Shannon McMahon, Cathy Kamen, and Heidi Goodhue from Subway. Facebook Comments