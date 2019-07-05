Gulf Street vet moving down the road

The Animal Clinic of Milford is on the move, but clients need not worry because it is relocating only 500 feet away to another building on Gulf Street.

The clinic currently located at 135 Gulf Street is moving to the building at 100 Gulf Street, formerly occupied by Who’s Your Doggie, which has relocated to 65 Woodmont Road.

The 8,000-square-foot building at 100 Gulf Street is located on a 0.56-acre property bordered by Gulf Street and Wampus Lane, with a corner of the property touching Old Buckingham Avenue in the Limited Industrial (LI) zone.

The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved an amendment to an existing site plan at its July 2 meeting. The property already has an existing special exception to allow a dog day care and boarding facility.

Thomas Maley and Aleksandra (Sasha) Golovyan Maley, as FVS Property Management LLC of Woodbridge, purchased the property on Nov. 7, 2016 for $585,000.

Project Engineer Ronald Wassmer said they plan to renovate the building, including constructing two small additions, one 213 square feet and the other 134 square feet.

Wassmer said there will be “substantial work to the exterior” to make the building more attractive. A portion of the building will be used for a dog day care center.

Other changes include adding a stormwater quality chamber and stormwater galleries to treat and collect stormwater. The entire parking lot will be repaved, and some portions will be regraded to create a more level area, said Wassmer. Other changes include a new dumpster enclosure with landscaping and a new retaining wall.

Concrete curbs, sidewalks, and the driveway apron are being replaced as part of the Gulf Street and Cherry Street paving projects. The current asphalt driveway apron to Wampus Lane will be removed and replaced with concrete to meet city specifications.