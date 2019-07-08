Milford Senior Center calendar: July 15-21

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, July 15 —9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, July 16 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10-1 Renter’s Rebate Program; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club, July 30, Home Fires by Kamilia Shamsie; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga.

Wednesday, July 17 — 9 AARP Safe Driver Program; 9:30 Tai Chi Intermediate, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Beginner, Country/Western Line Dance Class; 1 Wii bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, July 18 — 9:15 a.m. Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited July 11 and 25, Line Dance Class; 10:30 Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling, Bingo, Medicare Eligibility? Planning and Retiring?

Friday, July 19 — 9-1:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickle Ball Easygoing play only, Matinee Movie, Gifted.

Sunday, July 21 — Christmas in July Tag Sale, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Center is open noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: July 15-19

Monday, sliced turkey with gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, tuna salad-cold plate with fresh fruit; Wednesday, salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; Thursday, sliced ham with sweet potatoes, pineapples, buttered peas; Friday, breaded fish, lemon and tartar sauce, potatoes, cold slaw.

Trips

July 16, Italia at Aqua Turf, $65; July 23, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passing Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 13, Song, Dance, & Romance at Aqua Turf, $65; Aug. 15, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.; Aug. 19-20, Gloucester and Rockport; Aug. 25, Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra, $130; Aug. 28, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed, $92; Sept. 1, Cabaret at Ivoryton, $70; Sept. 5, Westchester Dinner Theatre, $102; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat.