Milford Rotary Club holds 43rd annual Lobster Bake July 27

The Milford Rotary Club will hold their 43rd annual Lobster Bake on Saturday, July 27, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Milford Boat Works, 1 High Street. Last meal is served at 7 p.m. The event is held rain or shine.

Ticket price is $45 for twin lobsters, corn on the cob, and all the other fixings. Steak tickets are available for the same price for those preferring “turf” over “surf,” and children’s hot dog tickets are $5. Beer and wine are included in the ticket price for guests 21 and older, and soft drinks also are included for all. Craft beer is available separately for purchase, and souvenir Lobster Bake T-shirts also will be available.

Raffles, entertainment, and dancing will be provided, with music by Odd Fellas with Pat Matto. A photo booth will be on-site and guests can have individual or group photos taken for an additional donation.

Proceeds from this fund-raiser will provide college scholarships to local students, and help support many local charitable organizations.

Tickets may be purchased from any club member, or at Colony Paint & Wallpaper, 282 Boston Post Road, Milford; The Milford Bank, 33 Broad St., Milford; Milford Photo, 22 River St., Milford. Online purchases can be made at eventbrite.com/e/milford-rotary-lobster-bake-43rd-annual-tickets-59769428971?ref=eios.

For more information about The Milford Rotary Club visit milfordrotary.org.