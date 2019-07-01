Bridgeport man accused of sex assault in Milford

A Bridgeport man is accused of sexual assault after an “incident” at Walnut Beach, police said.

According to police, on June 24 police arrested Tyrone Craddock, 43 of Bridgeport on an active warrant, which stemmed from a May 24 incident in which Craddock allegedly provided taxi fare through his own taxi business to three girls. Police said he brought the girls to Walnut Beach and, while there, police said “an incident” occurred involving Craddock and two of the girls.

The police release included no information on the nature of the “incident,” but Craddock was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

Craddock was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 15 to enter a plea.