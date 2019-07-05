Movie Menu: ‘Sister Act’, ‘The Fisher King’ and more

Catch a movie this weekend on broadcast and cable stations:

Friday July 5

“Something’s Gotta Give” (2003): Diane Keaton won her fourth Oscar nomination for playing a successful playwright who falls for the charming Jack Nicholson. 7 p.m., POP

“Hidden Figures” (2016): Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer shine in this Best Picture nominee about women whose math skills help the US in the space race. 7:45 p.m., FXM

“Sister Act” (1992): Whoopi Goldberg has a great time in a comedy about a saloon singer who hides from the mob by pretending to be a nun in a convent. 8 p.m., Lifetime

“The Wizard of Oz” (1939): Judy Garland won a special Oscar for this endearing tale of a young girl searching for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow. 8 p.m., TCM

Saturday July 6

“The Color Purple” (1985): Whoopi Goldberg grabbed her first Oscar nomination for her moving portrayal of a woman’s journey to discovery, based on Alice Walker’s novel. 2 p.m., BET

“The Fisher King” (1991): Robin Williams (a Best Actor nominee) and Jeff Bridges soar in this meaningful tale of tragedy and redemption. Mercedes Ruehl won an Oscar. 3:30 p.m., Flix

“Finding Nemo” (2003): Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres provide the voices for this marvelous look at the protective love a father will always feel for a child. 4:05 p.m., Disney

“Flight” (2012): Denzel Washington was Oscar nominated for this fascinating exploration of how a man reacts when credited for heroism he did not experience. 5 p.m., TNT

“Remember the Titans” (2000): Denzel Washington shines as a football coach who teaches his players, and his town, important lessons about life and fairness. 8 p.m., TNT

Sunday July 7

“The Yellow Rolls Royce” (1965): Ingrid Bergman, Shirley MacLaine and Omar Sharif are included in this all-star look at the adventures of a famous automobile. 3:30 p.m., TCM

“Gone Girl” (2014): Ben Affleck and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike create on-screen chills in David Fincher’s adaptation of the novel by Gillian Lynne. 5:10 p.m., FXM

“Steel Magnolias” (1989): Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Oscar nominee Julia Roberts touch our hearts in this lovely film based on Robert Harling’s stage hit. 5:45 p.m., TCM