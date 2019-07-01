Boys & Girls Village celebrates graduates

On June 13 and 14, Boys & Girls Village celebrated the year-end success of students attending their Charles F. Hayden School. All of the school’s 86 students attended the two-day graduation ceremony, with many planning to head back to their hometown schools in the fall, and six students advancing onto college, trade schools and the workforce.

One graduate, Maxee, attended the school after her hometown public school felt she needed extra help that it could not provide. At Boys & Girls Village, school officials said Maxee learned how to build relationships, how to manage her feelings and thrive academically. She also gained work experience in the organization’s youth-run businesses and received life-skills training for her transition into living on her own.

“I feel victory,” said Maxee as she held her diploma, “and relief, because I did it.” Maxee will attend the medical assistant program at Porter & Chester in the fall.

Charles F. Hayden School is a K-12th grade state-approved, special education school that helps children grow academically, while also learning how to handle their own emotional and behavioral challenges. The school provides a treatment team for each child. Students come from towns throughout the state, with the goal of returning to their home school whenever possible, as soon as possible.

“Students are here for individual reasons and struggles,” said Matthew Magura, who has taught science at the school for the past five years. “This event provides an opportunity for them to recognize their accomplishments and celebrate their progress.”

Boys & Girls Village plans to open a 5,000 square-foot Life Skills Vocational Training Center on the organization’s Milford campus to provide programs that will seek to prepare at-risk adolescents and young adults to meet the demands of adulthood. There, instruction in the areas of employment readiness, financial literacy, nutrition, health and wellness, and housing will take place to help at-risk youth transition into early adulthood. Construction on the center is planned to begin in the fall.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Village and the Charles F. Hayden School, visit bgvillage.org or call 203-877-0300.