Babe Ruth baseball: Milford advances to 13U state tournament

The Milford 13U Babe Ruth All Star team swept through District 4 competition to earn a berth in the state tournament, beginning in Trumbull at Unity Park on Friday, July 5.

Milford is comprised of many players from the team that won the District title a year ago, when they finished the season one game away of making the regionals.

Milford, managed by Jerry Payne, who is assisted by Matt Bull, defeated Shelton 17-0 in its opener. The locals next shut out Naugatuck 20-0. In the championship game with Naugatuck on June 27, Milford posted a run-rule 15-0 victory after four innings.

The top teams from the state tourney will play in the regional tournament in Stamford. Regional winners advance to the World Series, which is hosted in this summer by Westfield (Mass.).