Rain doesn’t stop Milford’s Kick Off to Summer

Dan Worroll thought he had lucked out again with the weather. He didn’t think it was going to rain Saturday night.

As the band Hit List played and people lined up for chicken sandwiches, pizza and more at the food trucks downtown for Milford’s Kick Off to Summer at about 6 p.m., Worroll, one of the leading organizers of this annual event, counted his blessings.

He and Julie Nash, the city’s economic development director, had spent the last three days tracking weather reports. They didn’t think Mother Nature was going to mess with the summer fireworks on tap for Saturday night.

But even when Mother Nature showed herself with a hard downfall of rain at about 8 p.m., she didn’t get the best of Milford’s Kick Off.

While a number of people fled for their cars and home, many more found cover and waited out the rain.

Nancy and Charles Tomlinson ducked under one of the vendor tents, and after the heavy rain passed they made do with their umbrella as the rain continued for a while.

Worroll stayed upbeat because despite the storm there was a crowd of about 2,000 people in the Lisman Landing area, and more spread out down the road and across the Hotchkiss Bridge at Fowler Field, under the Rotary Pavilion.

The band RumRunners stopped playing for a while, but started up again when the storm passed.

“Everybody ducked for cover,” Worroll said. “I saw three people run into a portalet, and they stayed in there until the rain stopped.”

“It’s just like Woodstock,” Worroll added. “I’ll call it Milfordstock. The crowd didn’t leave, and there was a beautiful sunset.”

Earlier in the night Milford Mayor Ben Blake handed ceremonial keys to the city to two local youth, Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris, and Collin Cella, 10, who won the 9- and 10-year-old portion of the Universal Kids Network’s American Ninja Warrior Junior competition.

