MAC presents Tango Passion Show July 19

Tango Sueño and the Milford Arts Council (the MAC) present the Tango Passion Show 2019 on Friday, July 19, at 8 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford.

The show features Latin Grammy winner bandoneonist Raul Jaurena, visiting Master Argentine Dancers Pablo Nievas and Valeria Zunino, singer Marga Mitchell, pianist Emiliano Messiez, Grupo Folklorico Uruguay and Tango Sueño Performance Group.

There also will be tango music for bandoneon, piano and voice, tango performances by Pablo and Valeria as well as the Tango Sueño Performance Group, Argentine Folk Dance performances by Grupo Folklorico Rio de la Plata and a short documentary movie about tango.

Seats are limited and assigned. For tickets, at $48, (Rows A-G) and $38, (Rows H-L), visit cttangofest.org or call 203-584-4480.