Photo Scavenger Hunt to benefit MAC

Milford Arts Council will hold their third annual Photo Scavenger Hunt fund-raiser on Sunday, July 21, from noon to 4 p.m.

Teams will complete a series of “photo tasks” around Milford. All proceeds help the MAC to bring quality, affordable live music, theatre, dance, art exhibits, and more to the community.

Check-in will be at noon and the hunt begins at 12:30 when each team will receive a list of places to go, tasks to accomplish, treasure to scoop up, and creative photos to snap. There will be prizes for first-third place for most photo tasks completed and a fourth prize for team spirit. Teams are encouraged to come with their cars decorated and costumes on. Prizes include a Long Island Sound sail, a beach basket, a sports basket, and a game basket.

There also will be an after-party at 3 p.m., at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South. For tickets, at $20, visit milfordarts.org/scavenger-hunt-lp. Cost includes brisket, chili lime chicken, mac & cheese, salad, corn bread, and cookies as well as music by WEBE108fm. Beer will be supplied by sponsor, Milford Point Brewing and wine also will be on sale during the party. The event is free for those under 6.

“Our Board of Directors believes that the idea of an intergenerational community-wide event is a wonderful way to bring many different people together to celebrate all that Milford has to offer,” said MAC Executive Director, Paige Miglio. “The MAC has a desire to connect the community through the arts, and we are excited that the Scavenger Hunt will highlight this concept. We believe that the entire Milford community will enjoy our fabulous upcoming season of concerts, theatre, and exhibits. This Scavenger Hunt gives us a chance to share it all!”

Lorie Lewis, marketing director added, “We can’t wait for everyone to grab their friends, create a team, decorate their cars, and get ready to bounce all around our “little city with the big heart” to show everyone that the MAC is a huge part of the heart of the city. Here at “the heart of the arts” our vision is to see creativity happening everywhere, and this is a way to get everyone involved in that vision.”

For tickets, registration, and schedule, visit milfordarts.org/scavenger-hunt-lp.