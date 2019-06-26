District IV softball: Milford All Stars defeat Annex Little League

Judy Tarczali struck out eight of the 10 batters she faced when the Milford Softball All-Star team defeated Annex Little League, 18-0, in a run-rule District IV game at Foote Field on Wednesday.

“We will play each team twice,” Milford head coach Scott Worzel said. “We opened with North Branford (a 3-0 loss) and will play at Amity tomorrow, at North Branford Friday, host Amity here on Sunday (4 p.m.) and then play at Annex on Monday.

“The top two teams will play for the championship, with the game played at the home field of the team with the best record.”

That game is scheduled for Friday, July 5, at 5:30.

When asked what is most difficult about coaching the All Stars, Worzel answered, “Getting the players to play with urgency. All played Little League and some played travel ball as well. It’s taken a couple of games, but we played very well on offense tonight.”

Tarczali struck out the side in order in the top of the first inning.

Milford sent 17 batters to the plate when it came to bat.

It began when Teagan Garfield battled Annex pitcher Nyla Thomas for eight pitches before she singled to right field. The floodgates soon opened. Ten hits and four walks later, Milford held a 13-0 advantage.

Mya Dawid was the catalyst. She doubled in two runs in her first trip to the plate in the frame, then the lefty swinger cleared the bases with a triple.

Grace Hess (single), Avery Falco (single) and Tarczali (double) tacked on RBIs.

Falco had doubled to make it 5-0. Tarczali and Talia Salato (single) also drove in runs the first trip through the batting order.

Tarczali hit Sophia Gambardella with a 2-2 pitch to open the second — then set down the next three batters on strikes.

Haley Stroffolino (single), Emily Krauss (single) and Madison Bull (walk) set the table in Milford’s five-run second.

Salato and Teagan Mulvihull had RBI singles. Angie Robinson worked out a walk to reload the bases for run-scoring hits from Garfield and Kelsey Flanagan.

Tarczali then struck out two batters around Mulvihill’s grab of a foul pop behind the plate to invoke the run rule (15 runs after three innings, 10 runs after four, 8 runs after five) in the third.