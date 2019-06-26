Police say man brandished gun during argument

A West Haven man was arrested June 26 after police said he brandished a gun during an early morning argument at a Milford home.

The incident took place at a Naugatuck Avenue residence at 1 a.m., according to a police report. Lawrence Jeune, 39, of West Haven, allegedly pulled a firearm from his waist band and waived it in the air during an argument, according to police.

Jeune is charged with second degree threatening, breach of peace and reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court July 23.