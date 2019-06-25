Milford Senior Center hosts July events

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Center closed July 4

The Milford Senior Center will be closed July 4 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

i-Phone class

i-Phone class for Intermediates runs Monday-Thursday, July 8-11, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Classes will include lessons on Apple applications and the App Store. Users with non-Apple smartphones (Android, Google, Samsung, etc.) may have difficulty with this course. Space is limited. Call the Center to register.

Writers Unlimited program

A program featuring prose and poetry readings, songs and a skit by the members of Writers Unlimited will be presented Thursday, July 11, at 1 p.m.

Renters Rebate program

The Outreach Staff from the Department of Health Services will be at the Center on Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take applications for the Renters Rebate Program. The services will take place in the large conference room on the second floor of the Center. Applicants should bring all 2018 rent and utility receipts and all 2018 income verification including their SSA-1099 and 2018 Federal Tax return (if filed).

AARP Safe Driving class

Drive Safely — The AARP Safe Driving Class will take place Wednesday, July 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629.

Health coverage seminar

Insurance Broker Susan Stokes will offer a step by step guide of what needs to happen in order to maintain adequate health coverage during this seminar Thursday, July 18, at 1 p.m. The program looks at how to avoid gaps in healthcare coverage and gives retirement information.

Movie Matinee

The movie, Gifted will be shown Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m.

Christmas in July tag sale

A Christmas in July Tag Sale will be held Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Create a Senior-Friendly Smart Home

A discussion on how technology can assist seniors to maintain a friendly smart home will be held Monday, July 22, at 1 p.m. Milford seniors Paul Joslin and Art Landry will lead the presentation.

Tips for better communication

A program on how to be sure you are being heard and what you really need to say will be held Wednesday, July 24, at 1 p.m. Tips for better communication between you and your health providers, family and community support resources will be discussed. Led by Marcie Carlson, MSW, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker of Bayada with 30 years of experience in community education for an informative and interactive discussion.

Estate planning program

Attorney Nancy L. Sobocinski, lifelong Milford resident will talk about simple estate planning for seniors and what is really needed Thursday, July 25, at 1 p.m. The program includes a review of one’s assets and finances; how to transfer them, necessity of a will, health care instructions, living will, conservatorship, power of attorney and pitfalls to avoid.

Gospel Choir concert

The Milford Senior Center’s Gospel Choir will present a concert, “Uplifted” Sunday, July 28, at 2 p.m. The performance will include traditional spirituals and gospel style music along with poetry by Annie Johnson Flint, an American poetress and hymn writer. Free and open to the public.

Super bingo

Super bingo will be held Monday, July 29, from 1-3 p.m.

Is Your Home Fall Proof?

A discussion on fall proofing one’s home will take place Tuesday, July 30, at 1 p.m. Learn the six steps to prevent a fall and 18 steps to fall proofing your home. Raffle prizes and useful give-a-ways.