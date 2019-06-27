This Weekend: Concerts and more

Over Easy

Over Easy will perform on June 27 at 5 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Maritime with a Twist

Maritime with a Twist is on June 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Adults can enjoy the aquarium’s animals and exhibits while sampling food and drink of Norwalk restaurants and area distilleries, craft breweries and wine retailers. Tickets are $35-$40. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Jamie McLean Band

The Jamie McLean Band will perform on June 27 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts.

Reggae Culture

Reggae Culture will perform on June 27 at 7 p.m. in front of Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk as part of the Hello Summer concert series. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-899-2780, ext. 15133.

Acoustic Alchemy

Acoustic Alchemy will perform on June 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Spamalot

Monty Python’s Spamalot will be staged June 28 through July 13 at the Richter Arts Center, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information, visit musicalsatrichter.org.

Barnum: An American Musical

Barnum: An American Musical will be staged on June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and June 29 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. The performances are free. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Quinn Sullivan

Quinn Sullivan will perform on June 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Vincent James

Comedian Vincent James will perform on June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Hey Nineteen

Hey Nineteen will perform on June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $32.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fireworks

The Barnum’s Skyblast Fireworks will be on June 28 at 9 p.m. at Seaside Park at 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, as part of the Barnum Festival. The event is free. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Diversity

The Diversity exhibit runs June 29 through Aug. 17 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library at 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The exhibit features the artwork of Carol Bloch, Charles Hall, Michele Hubler and Tom Scippa. For more information, email bskgallery@gmail.com.

Docktails and Oysters

The Seaport Association’s Docktails and Oysters is on June 29 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Norm Bloom and Son, 7 Edgewater Place, Norwalk. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit seaport.org.

Champions on Parade

Champions on Parade is on June 29 at 6 p.m. at Kennedy Stadium, 1 Lincoln Blvd., Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

Latin dance

Dance Champions Andriy and Amanda Besyedin will perform on June 29 during Premiere Ballroom’s Latin Night from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. Register by calling 203-374-7308.

The Classic Stones

The Classic Stones will perform on June 29 at 8 p.m. at the Heights at Brother Vics, 920 Oakridge Drive, South Salem, N.Y., as part of the New Heights Summer Music Series. Tickets are $40-$50. For more information, visit theheightsatbrothervics.com.

Double Up Dance

Double Up Dance Studio is on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Great Street Parade

The Great Street Parade is on June 30 at 11 a.m. at Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport. The event is free. For more information, visit BarnumFestival.com.

A Deadly Game of Chess

A Deadly Game of Chess will be staged on June 30 at 4 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Romeo and Juliette

Gounoud’s Roméo et Juliette will be screened on June 30 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.