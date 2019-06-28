Hey Nineteen stays true to Steely Dan

Tribute bands may not always receive their due or the critical acclaim that original acts do but they have been — and continue to be — wildly popular with fans. Fans love nostalgia and knowing a band will deliver all their favorite hits makes for a great show and draws crowds.

Hey Nineteen, an 11-piece tribute band to the 1970s iconic band, Steely Dan, will perform hits like “Hey Nineteen,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Reelin’ in the Years” and many others, at the Ridgefield Playhouse on June 28. One of the top tribute bands in the United States, the band consistently packs venues and gets positive reviews. Dedicated to perfection and honoring the original sounds of Steely Dan, Dale DeJoy created a tribute band with attention to detail and harmony that hits each note spot-on, with both intensity and passion. Hey Nineteen is musically deep with seven vocalists and multiple horns, guitars, keyboard, bass and drums.

Andrea Valluzzo: Why Steely Dan?

Dale DeJoy: I began playing guitar when I was 11 and Steely Dan came out with their first record. The music was different and more progressive than your standard rock and roll. It piqued my curiosity. Years later as I progressed in my guitar playing I wore out Steely Dan records learning not just the chord changes but the solos. It was also well within my vocal capabilities because we are not talking about Josh Groban, we are talking Donald Fagen, it was much easier for me to handle that kind of vocal.

AV: How did Hey Nineteen come together?

DD: I was enjoying playing a Thursday night gig at a beach bar called the Ocean Mist, which is actually on Esquire’s top 10 list of beach bars in the country, here in Rhode Island. I was playing with five guys and kept bringing on Steely Dan songs to cover and my drummer said ‘why don’t we just do a Steely Dan tribute?’ Now, we have an 11-piece band. I think our first gig was in May 2013 where we sold out a 410-seat house and it’s all been kind of fantastic since then.

AV: Did your father [a member of the doo-wop group, The Classmen] influence your career choice?

DD: My dad was a pop star but died when he was 23; he had a brain aneurysm. I was only a year and a half old then. I started taking piano lessons when I was 4 1/2 years old and then I started with guitar at 11. It’s all I ever wanted to do, later I went on to Berklee College of Music and graduated in 1984.

AV: What is the mood and energy of your shows?

DD: The band is really positive, high energy, the girls are kooky out front, myself and the bass players dance around like knuckleheads and everyone has a great time.

AV: Does that audience reflect that energy back?

DD: Absolutely, that is the whole joy of it — that circle of positive energy, you put it out and it comes back, you put it out and it keeps coming back. It is a marvelous endeavor to play live music and Steely Dan fans are generally a unique lot.