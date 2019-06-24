Tara Theater Program presents the Irish comedy, Second Honeymoon

The Tara Theater Program presents Second Honeymoon, written by Sam Cree on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30, at 2:30 p.m., at the Milford Arts Council. The theater company (affiliated with the Milford Irish Heritage Society) began bringing Irish culture to the stage back in 2008.

The cast invites the audience to be transported back to the 60s in Ireland to witness a diverse set of characters on holiday at a Bed and Breakfast in Belfast. The show consists of three couples at Mrs. Liggett’s guest house on the seaside. There are newlyweds, a couple celebrating their silver anniversary, and a British pair, who have been married for some time.

Other guests include a ballet dancer with a flare for fashion, and an old woman who is consumed with her aches and pains (and everyone else’s as well). Vera, the hired help, is more interested in nabbing a sailor than tidying, and Mrs. Liggett’s fondness for her pet takes priority over everything. When an old flame arrives, sparks fly and hilarity ensues.

Those interested in attending the show should contact Linda Hardiman at 203-415-7635 or Sheila Danehy at 203-623-1011.