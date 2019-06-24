Walnut Beach concert series starts Sunday

The Walnut Beach Association will be hosting its 9th annual summer concert series starting June 30, according to the association’s website.

Concerts take place Sundays starting at 4 p.m. under the pavilion at the beach, and are free.

There is also a special Monday concert, which will take place July 1, featuring the Milford Concert Band, at 7 p.m.

People should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Following is the schedule:

June 30, Silver Steel Pan Band

July 7, 5 Below Zero

July 14, Cleo Blue

July 21, Hijacked

July 28, Freeplay

Aug. 4, Walnut Beach Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commercial Interruption, and from 4 to 7 p.m., Pocket Full of Soul

Aug. 11, Avenue Groove

Aug.18, Mia and the Riff

Aug. 25, What Up Funk

Sept. 1, The RumRunners