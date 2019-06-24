Walnut Beach concert series starts Sunday

The Walnut Beach Association will be hosting its 9th annual summer concert series starting June 30, according to the association’s website.
Concerts take place Sundays starting at 4 p.m. under the pavilion at the beach, and are free.
There is also a special Monday concert, which will take place July 1, featuring the Milford Concert Band, at 7 p.m.
People should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
Following is the schedule:
June 30, Silver Steel Pan Band
July 7, 5 Below Zero
July 14, Cleo Blue
July 21, Hijacked
July 28, Freeplay
Aug. 4, Walnut Beach Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commercial Interruption, and from 4 to 7 p.m., Pocket Full of Soul
Aug. 11, Avenue Groove
Aug.18, Mia and the Riff
Aug. 25, What Up Funk
Sept. 1, The RumRunners
