Downtown Milford concerts start July 12

Friday night concerts in downtown Milford start in July.

The concerts, arranged by the Milford Chamber of Commerce, take place Fridays starting at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Fowler Field.

The concerts are free.

Following is the lineup:

July 12, Beagles & MAC, tribute band.

July 19, FreePlay, rock and soul

July 26, Kathy Thompson Band, blues and soul

Aug. 2, RumRunners, pop and covers

Aug. 9, 5 Below Zero

The concert sponsors this year are Yale NewHaven Health and Patriot Bank.

Those attending should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Alcohol is not permitted.