Downtown Milford concerts start July 12

Friday night concerts in downtown Milford start in July.
The concerts, arranged by the Milford Chamber of Commerce, take place Fridays starting at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Fowler Field.
The concerts are free.
Following is the lineup:
July 12, Beagles & MAC, tribute band.
July 19, FreePlay, rock and soul
July 26, Kathy Thompson Band, blues and soul
Aug. 2, RumRunners, pop and covers
Aug. 9, 5 Below Zero
The concert sponsors this year are Yale NewHaven Health and Patriot Bank.
Those attending should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Alcohol is not permitted.
