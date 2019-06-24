Lamont visits Milford brewery to sign bill

Governor Ned Lamont joined legislators and small business owners for a bill signing ceremony at Tribus Beer Company, a locally-owned craft brewery in Milford, June 24 to commemorate the enactment of legislation he said modernizes several of Connecticut’s blue laws in order to support further growth in Connecticut’s craft beer industry.

The measure gives craft breweries the ability to sell more beer to customers for consumption off-premises, which he said allows these small businesses to expand their market share.

Under prior law, craft breweries in the state could only sell up to nine liters (about 1 case of 12-ounce cans) to an individual over 21 within one day. The legislation Lamont signed increases the limit to nine gallons, or about four cases of 12-ounce cans, according to a press release issued by Lamont.

The legislation also contains several other provisions designed to support the growth of Connecticut’s craft breweries.

“Consumers are continuing to show with their spending habits that they would much rather purchase locally manufactured beer and wine, and our outdated blue laws should not impede the ability of these small businesses to benefit from this growing demand,” Lamont said. “This long overdue law that I’ve signed helps level the playing field and supports Connecticut brewers and farmers. There’s so many breweries and vineyards in Connecticut, and we should be doing everything we can to support them.”

The governor expressed his gratitude to the legislators who built a consensus among the General Assembly to adopt the bill, noting that it received broad, bipartisan support.

“This law drags the entire liquor industry in Connecticut into the 21st century,” State Rep. Mike D’Agostino (D-Hamden) said. “It is pro-consumer, pro-business and pro-Connecticut.”

The legislation is Public Act 19-24, An Act Streamlining the Liquor Control Act.

The provision of the bill allowing breweries to sell more beer for off-premises consumption went into effect immediately upon receiving the governor’s signature. Other provisions of the bill go into effect at later dates.