LETTER: Milford Moves 5k a great success

To the Editor:

Thank you to everyone who supported the 5th annual Milford Moves 5k, held on Sunday, June 16th. Thanks to your generosity, we raised over $20,000, which will benefit local programs for the American Legion Post 196, the VFW Post 7788, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 15 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 25.

Over 350 people registered for the run/walk ranging in ages from 12 to 80. Official race results are posted at iresultslive.com/?op=overall&eid=4274.

To all committee members and volunteers, we thank you because without your participation, this would not be possible. Your hours of hard work are truly appreciated.

As host of the event The Milford Bank would like to thank our co-sponsor, Colony Grill along with sponsors 99.1 WPLR, All Electric Construction and Communication, LLC, Twin Lights Milford Body Shop, Bloszko Plumbing and Heating, Mar-Len Printers, State Farm Insurance, Devon Rotary, Hyatt Place, Super 8, JPA Enterprises, LLC, Kiwanis Club of Milford, Baybrook Remodelers, Inc., Devon/Woodmont Subway, Jon Lorensen’s Acura of Milford, Dematteo Legal Solutions, The Powerwash Guys, Fiserv, I-95 Milford Subway, Paula’s Hair and Wig Boutique, Orange Theory Fitness, Sanitary Equipment Co., Inc., 24/7 Entertainment, Napoli Deli, Sandicane Productions, Crusedan & Moore and the Regional Water Authority. We are grateful for your generous support.

Also, thank you to Mayor Ben Blake and Tom Flowers, chairman of the Veterans Commission for the City of Milford for taking time out of your day to attend the event.

We look forward to seeing you all again next year! Mark your calendars for Fathers Day, June 21, 2020.