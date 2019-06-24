McDonald’s rebuild among P&Z agenda items

Due to a problem with the recording system in the Milford City Hall auditorium, the Planning and Zoning Board was unable to conduct its June 18 meeting, and those agenda items have been moved to its regularly scheduled meeting for July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Among those items is a request from McDonald’s restaurant to demolish its existing facility at 439 Bridgeport Avenue, and replace it with a smaller building, but with two drive-thru lanes and windows. The project needs site plan approval.

The existing 6,800-square-foot restaurant from 1960 would be replaced with a 4,900-square-foot building on the 2.05-acre parcel, located in the Corridor Design Development District (CDD-2), and owned by McDonald’s Real Estate Company.

Also on the agenda, Mike Guastaferri on behalf of Paul and Cynthia Guastaferri, trustees, plans to construct a single-family house at 5 Point Beach Drive on a 0.19-acre property located in the R-7.5 zone. The project needs a coastal area site plan review to construct a house that is just under 35 feet in height.

The board will also conduct several public hearings July 2.

The first public hearing will be for Milford Auto Group, 1470 Boston Post Road, which plans to use the former Post Motor Inn property at 1698 Boston Post Road to sell used cars and store new vehicles sold at its main facility. The project needs a special exception, a special permit, and a site plan approval.

The LLC purchased the 3.84-acre property located in the Corridor Design Development District 5 (CDD-5) zone on June 17, 2016, for $2.25 million.

The second public hearing is for Prindle Hill Construction, which plans to construct a contractor’s building and storage yard on Shelland Street. The project needs a special permit and a site plan approval.

Prindle Hill purchased the 1.6-acre property for $415,000 on Dec. 31, 2015. The property is in the Housatonic Design District (HDD) on the Bic Drive side of a contractors yard owned and operated by Mallico Construction Company at 110 Shelland Street, across from the Milford Power Plant.

The third public hearing is for a special permit to construct a fixed pier at 29 Captains Walk extending into Gulf Pond. Joyce Hsiao owns the property in the R-12.5 zone. The pier would be four feet wide and 20 feet long, and would connect to a gangway and floating platform.

The final public hearing is for a proposed change to the board’s zoning regulations for “Activities Requiring a Certified Erosion and Sediment Control Plan.” The updates primarily consist of language changes, so the regulation aligns with the latest state and federal guidelines.