Coed softball more than family and friends getting together

The Milford Recreation Softball League boasts 10 teams competing in two divisions.

The rules have five women and five men playing the field for each team.

It was apparent from the outset when Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille and Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café met on Friday, however, that the league by-laws must include three directives — family first, socialize afterward and be competitive between the foul lines.

“Most of us have been playing softball together for 20 years,” Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café manager Mary Loch said after her club posted a 13-9 victory before a large group of fans at Platt Field. “I started playing in the women’s league, and then was asked to join the coed team with my husband Ray. This is the greatest group. We have fun. If we win the game, we are happy. If we lose, well let’s say we still get together and socialize.”

Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille came together this season.

“A lot of the team is family or close friends,” manager Jim Cullen said. “It’s about sharing the experience. We practice on Sunday and then get back together on Friday to play, compete, and have fun. We have a blast.”

Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café put three runs on the board in the bottom of the second inning.

Megan McNiff and Eric Zentkovich opened the frame with singles. Kenny Lawton’s one-out hit made it 1-0. Josie Hill’s fielder’s choice grounder scored the second run, before Gregg Water smacked a long RBI triple.

Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille batted around to score eight runs in the top of the third.

T.J. Mallico had a pair of hustling doubles, including one that began the rally. Ashley Auddino and Rick Acampora (RBI) followed with base hits before Zentkovich made a good play from his pitcher’s position and got the force out to Scott Warner at third.

Four consecutive hits followed. Steve Mullins and Courtney Ferraro had singles. Chris Palko doubled in two runs for a 4-3 lead. Liz Mahoney plated a run with a single and another scored on a sacrifice fly. Chelsea Mullins singled and Mallico doubled in two to take the score to 8-3.

Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café put together a three-run, two-out rally in the home third despite some fine leather showed by Mallico from the circle.

Stacy Loch and Joe Kondor each singled to set the table for an RBI hit from Kelly Tyrrell and a two-run triple from Warner.

They tied the game in the fourth on Water’s sacrifice fly.

Fine defensive plays by Kondor at shortstop and Michele Bacon at second base kept Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille off the board in the fourth and fifth innings.

Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café took a 13-8 lead in the fifth.

Chuck Williams Jr. tripled and scored on a poor relay for a 9-8 lead. Kodor and Tyrrell had hits to bring in another run. Warner singled, McNiff walked and Zentkovich was ruled safe at first with an infield hit. Kenny Lawton accounted for the final run with an RBI hit.

Auddino and Acampora opened the Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille’s sixth with back-to-back singles. The next three batters were retired in order.

Rob Page doubled and Water singled for Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café only to be stranded in the home sixth.

Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille hit the ball hard in its final at bat, but it could only manage one run.

Palko singled, but Mahoney’s hard liner was caught at shortstop by Kondor. A double put runners on second and third for Mullins, whose liner was speared by Warner at third for the second out.

Mallico’s single brought Palko home, but Warner’s strong throw to McNiff at first on Auddino’s ball in the hole at short secured the win for Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café.

Kondor Construction/Pit Stop Café’s team roster includes Chuck Williams Jr., Stacy Loch, Joe Kondor, Kelly Tyrrell, Scott Warner, Megan McNiff, Eric Zentkovich, Michele Bacon, Kenny Lawton, Josie Hill, Gregg Water, Debbie Pittman, Rob Page, Lee Hill, Vinny Ditchkus, Mary Loch and Ray Loch.

Rostered for Environmental Design/Bonfire Grille are Chelsea Mullins, T.J. Mallico, Ashley Auddino, Rich Acampora, Dee Ezzo, Steve Mullins, Courtney Ferraro, Chris Palko, Liz Mahoney, Jim Cullen, Scott Prouty and D.J. Ladore.