Notre Dame High School of West Haven names Milford honor students

The following Milford students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Notre Dame High School of West Haven:

First honors

Class of 2019: Michael Delaney, Matthew Donovan, Nicholas Gerwien, Eric Hardy, Kapish Joshi, Brian LoCicero, Thomas Rosati.

Class of 2020: Max Arnold, Collin Beirne, Alexander Cruz, Ikechukwu Dikko, Thomas Ellis, Kyle Knapp, Christian Lombardo, Benjamin Nuttall, Dylan Schwartz, Ethan Wicko.

Class of 2021: Akash Cheela, Joseph Cretella, Dean Angelo Cruz, Jacob Fleischer, Ryan Hayes, Jake Ivan-Pal, Liam Millott, Connor Naumann, Cameron Pomponio, Evan Quesada, Cameron Scagliarini, Kyle Wilkitis.

Class of 2022: Trevor Knotwell, Matthew Rosati, Krish Shah, Justin Simoncek, Joseph Tiberio, Jack Weber.

Second honors

Class of 2019: Zackary Hochman.

Class of 2020: Pranav Kuraganti, Casey Tonelli.

Class of 2021: Ryan Ahern, Brian Paulis.

Class of 2022: Quan Nguyen, Nicolas Pavelko, Matthew Prete.

Facebook Comments