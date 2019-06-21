Rape Crisis Center of Milford seeks volunteers

The Rape Crisis Center of Milford is accepting applications for the upcoming training to become a certified sexual assault crisis advocate/counselor pursuant to CT State Statute 52-146(k). The 40-hour curriculum includes training and information on/in sexual assault/violence, crisis intervention and counseling, cultural competency, police processes, forensic evidence collection, mandated reporting, counselor/advocate procedures, court process & Connecticut Sexual Assault Statutes.

Volunteers cover a 24/7 crisis hotline that serves the areas of Ansonia, Derby, Milford, Orange, Seymour, Shelton and West Haven. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation. They must be willing to sign a confidentiality agreement upon acceptance into the program. No previous counseling experience required. Bi-lingual volunteers are strongly encouraged to apply.

Volunteers are asked to pay a $50 fee to cover costs of all training materials.

The RCC of Milford Volunteer Training will begin in September. Specific dates and times will be determined. All training will be held in the evening.

For more information or volunteer applications, call 203-874-8712 or email melissa@rapecrisiscenterofmilford.org or stephanie@rapecrisiscenterofmilford.org.