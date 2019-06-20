Boys & Girls Village raises nearly $180,000 to help CT’s at-risk children

On Thursday, June 6, Boys & Girls Village hosted its only fundraiser of the year, “Compass To Success” event at Black Rock Yacht Club in Bridgeport. Nearly $180,000 was raised to benefit Connecticut’s most vulnerable children and families, who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services that the organization provides.

More than 200 residents and business leaders from throughout the state attended the event. Taylor Kinsler, host of CT Live! on NBC Connecticut was emcee, and Bridgeport’s Source Coffeehouse provided coffee drinks.

Special guest Bridget Oei, Miss Connecticut 2018, made the event her last official stop during her reign and shared her experiences providing international medical service work. “When I went back to the Dominican Republic I made a commitment to having the right tools to help children and give patients the treatment they needed. That’s what Boys & Girls Village does, they provide targeted care to meet the exact needs of the clients they serve.”

“This is an agency that’s not afraid to change,” said past Board Chair, Carol Smith Harker, who served for 15 years. “In that time I’ve seen responsiveness to the changing needs of children and families across Connecticut in the programs and services the organization provides.”

To that end, the agency unveiled a rendering of their new Life Skills Vocational Training Center, which will serve at-risk youth entering early adulthood, preparing the adolescents and young adults to meet the demands of adulthood. Made possible by a grant from the State of Connecticut, the center will provide instruction in the areas of employment readiness, financial literacy, nutrition, health and wellness, and housing, and is an extension of the organization’s Work to Learn program. The center will be located on the organization’s Milford campus, and construction will begin this fall.

Proceeds from the evening will support the essential services provided by Boys & Girls Village, including behavioral health, educational and permanency planning services, and funds raised included matching funds provided by The Village Foundation, Inc.

