Correction: Gulf Street print article

Due to a production error, a paragraph in the June 20 Milford Mirror Gulf Street story did not run intact. Following is the full paragraph:

Those who spoke were not in favor of plans to install sidewalks on the harbor side of Gulf Street, in part because that process involves the removal of mature trees. Sidewalks on that side currently extend from Cherry Street to about Carrington Avenue. With the new construction, sidewalks would extend to Dock Road. There are sidewalks on the Gulf Pond side the entire length of Gulf Street.

