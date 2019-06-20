Milford Senior Center calendar: June 24-30

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, June 24 — 9:30 arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30 a.m. ballroom aerobics; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, Scrabble, art; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, line dance; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, June 25 — 9:15 beginner’s line dance, chess; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise class; 1 tap dance, quilting, Club C meeting followed by bingo; 4:15 yoga.

Wednesday, June 26 — 9:30 beading, tai chi beginner; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country western line dance, intermediate tai chi; 1 bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group, Are they Valuable?

Thursday, June 27 — 9:15 yoga; 10 chess, writer’s unlimited; 10:30 line dance; 11 Italian; 1 Wii bowling, knitting group, bingo.

Friday, June 28 — 9-11:30 free haircuts; call for an appointment; 9:30 stretch, move and stabilize, meditation; 10 ceramics, creative writing, choral group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 pickleball for beginners, chess, movie, Megan Leavey.

Sunday, June 30 — 1:30 The Milford Concert Band presents “Summer 19 Concert Series.” Free and open to the public.

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: June 24-28

Monday, Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, broccoli; Tuesday, kielbasa with sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Thursday, roast pork with gravy, macaroni and cheese, buttered peas; Friday, breaded chicken with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Trips

July 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; July 11, On Your Feet at Westchester Dinner Theater, $102; July 16, Italia at Aqua Turf, $65; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passing Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.