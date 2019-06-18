Celebration of Life and Tribute to Edna Fraser on Sunday

On Sunday, June 23, there will be a Celebration of Life and Tribute for Edna Fraser, who passed away earlier this spring. The celebration will be held at the Edna L. Fraser Gymnasium at Foran High. It will begin at 10 a.m. with a girls’ basketball game. The tribute will begin at 11, followed by a light brunch.

Fraser founded the interscholastic athletic program at Foran. She was the Lions’ former volleyball, basketball and softball coach. She guided the 1975 volleyball team to the CIAC Class M state championship.

She received many awards over the years. She was named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1986) and received a Gold Key, symbolic of overall athletic achievement, from the Connecticut Sportswriters’ Alliance in 1996.

Fraser was an all-star center fielder and two-time batting champion, as a Raybestos Brakettes softball standout for 12 years from 1953 to 1965.

For more information, contact April Hunt at PRLHUNT@YAHOO.COM.