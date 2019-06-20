She’s Back: Dionne Warwick headlines at Palace Theatre

It’s a bit ironic Dionne Warwick’s newest album is titled “She’s Back” as to many of us of a certain age, it feels like she never left. Released in May, this record is the singer’s 36th full-length studio album, since making her recording debut more than 50 years ago. It is her first record in five years though, hence the title.

She has sold over 100 million records, including more than 70 charted songs like “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By,” and Grammy-winning hits “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again,” “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” which she covered in 1985, taking it to #1 on Billboard charts and raising $3 million for AIDS research. Her legacy spans decades and music genres and in May, she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Recording Academy (Grammys). She still enjoys performing live shows and routinely sells out concert halls.

Warwick brings her signature voice to the Palace Theatre in Stamford June 20, when she headlines its 10th annual gala, a benefit for the non-profit. Asked in a pre-show interview what audiences can expect, she quips, “Dionne Warwick!” and then laughs. “It’s that simple. I’ll be doing songs that they expect me to sing and a few songs they may not have heard. It’s usually a pretty well-rounded musical event and a lot of fun.”

“Dionne Warwick has achieved legendary status in the music industry and we are very fortunate to welcome her to The Palace,” said Michael Moran, Palace Theatre president and CEO. “As a non-profit organization, we rely on the assistance of our generous supporters to realize our mission and sustain this beautiful venue in the heart of Stamford and lower Fairfield County.”

Growing up in New Jersey in a family of singers and singing gospel in the church, Warwick was discovered at age 22 by renowned composer/record producer Burt Bacharach when she was singing backup for a demonstration (demo) record he was producing for The Drifters. Her distinctive voice was — and still is — both soothing and sensuous, bridging pop, gospel and R&B music, transversing race and cultural boundaries. In his autobiography, Bacharach said he was captivated by Warwick’s “very special kind of grace and elegance” and her voice “had all the delicacy and mystery of sailing ships in bottles.”

Warwick’s voice and her ability to read music made her well-suited to handle the most challenging of Bacharach’s melodies and tempos. “After the session was over, Burt asked if I would be interested in doing a demonstration record with songs he would be writing with a new songwriting partner Hal David. I guess you could say the rest is history,” Warwick said. Starting in the early 60s, the writing team of Bacharach/David co-wrote or produced 38 singles for Warwick that hit the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts, including more than 20 Top 40 songs, nine of which broke the Top 10.

She scored her first Grammy with their song, “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?,” her biggest international hit in 1968 and her third consecutive top 10 song during a fertile period in her music career. Ironically, she was not a fan of the song. “I didn’t believe Hal David even wrote the song. The magic words he had me singing throughout my career … to have a song with ‘whoa, whoa, whoaa, whoaa.’ I didn’t think that would be a part of his vocabulary to put into a song … and as much as I loved Hal and didn’t want to sing the song, I did it anyway.”

Born Marie Dionne Warrick, Warwick became her professional name by accident. The record company misprinted her name on her first single, “Don’t Make Me Over,” in 1962. “They misspelled my name and replaced the R with a W so I became a wick instead of a rick. My grandfather was actually the one to convince me Warwick should be my professional name but Warrick will always be my name.”

Family is everything to Warwick. Asked how her family influenced her musically, she is quick to say they still do. “I grew up in a gospel-singing family. Gospel music has and always will be my first love.”

Her new album was produced by her son, Damon Elliot. “People were generally accosting me, asking when I was going to get back into the studio. I could be walking, I could be at the grocery store, I could be in the airport. They would bombard me with ‘OK, get in the studio. Let’s get some music from you’,” she said. “Finally, my son Damon said ‘Mom, it’s time to get back in the studio, you got to make some music.’ And he being a producer, did a magnificent job in not only choosing the songs but also choosing my duet partners and as a result the CD is doing exceptionally well.”

The album includes an updated version of the Bacharach/Hal David song, “What the World Needs Now,” which she sang originally in the 1960s. She included this song because the song is so timely. “Because our world needs it. It needs love in a very, very passionate way. We have lost touch with being human beings, with all the chaotic things going on not only around the world but right here in the United States, we have lost all sensibility and what love and compassion is,” she said.

Given her success, it’s interesting that she didn’t set out to be a recording artist and only began recording demos to offset college costs. “The industry kind of chose me, I didn’t really choose it, but it has been very, very fruitful, it’s been very good to me. And I am doing something I love to do, sing, and it brings a smile on people’s faces.”

For more information or tickets, visit www.palacestamford.org.