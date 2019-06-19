WCSU honored for production of ‘Uncle Vanya’

The Western Connecticut State University Department of Theatre Arts participated in the Region One Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival earlier this year and received five national awards for their fall 2018 production of “Uncle Vanya.”

KCACTF is a national theater program that involves more than 700 colleges across the country. Region One of the program, which WCSU competes in, consists of colleges from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and northeastern New York.

Jillian Caillouette, Sam Rogers and Caleigh Rose Lozito received awards for Distinguished Performance in a Play for their roles in “Uncle Vanya.” Katie Girardot was the recipient of the Distinguished Achievement in Stage Management award and Pam MacDaniel, professor of Theatre Arts, was honored with Distinguished Achievement in Directing.

McDaniel, who is also the chairwoman of the WCSU Theatre Arts Department said the awards are particularly gratifying because it was the first time the university had staged a non-musical production at KCACTF.

“It is such an honor for our students to be nationally recognized for their work on ‘Uncle Vanya,’” she said. “It is one of the hardest modern classics in the canon and working with our students to meet the challenge with enthusiasm and skill was rewarding as a director.”

This is WCSU’s fourth year competing in KCACTF, previously the university received national honors for its productions of “Evita,” “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Parade.”