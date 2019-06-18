Woodmont Amateur Radio Association invites the public to Field Day exercise

The Woodmont Amateur Radio Association, a.k.a. WARA, will be participating in the North American Amateur Radio “Field Day” exercise, Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Trubee Doolittle Park (in the Borough of Woodmont), at the intersection of Beach Avenue and Wall Street in Milford. This event is open to the public.

Every year tens of thousands of Amateur Radio operators (also called “hams”) all over the U.S. and Canada participate in Field Day. Field Day is a combination national emergency drill, contest and public demonstration.

WARA will operate five separate transmitters working on a variety of radio bands and using a variety of techniques (modes). Teams of licensed radio amateurs will continuously operate for 24 hours trying to make contact with as many stations in each of the 83 ARRL (American radio Relay League) sections in the -US and Canada as possible and exchange information.

Members will be available to answer questions, explain what is happening and perform demonstrations. One transmitter will be allocated for members of the public to “Get on The Air” with assistance from a licensed operator. There also will be a radio “Fox Hunt” where children, assisted by a licensed radio operator, use radio direction finders to locate a hidden transmitter.

Field Day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter and communicate halfway around the world by using a layer of Earth’s atmosphere as a pathway for radio waves. In today’s electronic do-it- yourself (DIY) environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines, and is a huge asset to any community during disasters if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.

Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 748,136 licensed hams in the United States, — 7,650 in Connecticut — as young as 5 and as old as 100. With clubs such as the Woodmont Amateur Radio Association, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in New Haven county.

For more information, visit wara.club, @WoodmontAmateurRadioAssociation on Facebook, or email PIO@wara.club.

For more information about Amateur Radio, visit arrl.org.