Nicolas Vanchot, 21, of Milford graduated from United States Marine Corps Boot Camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, S.C. on May 31.

PFC, Vanchot successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 70 recruits in 2nd Battalion, Hotel Company, Platoon 2046.

He currently is at Camp LeJeune, N.C., for one month at Military Combat Training to be followed by his Military Occupation Specialty school.