Lauralton’s Abigail Baisley and Kiera Henry compete in hepthathlon

Lauralton Hall senior Abigail Baisley and freshman Kiera Henry both competed in last week’s CIAC Heptathlon.

“It is a two-day event, and girls have to score enough points on day one to make day two,” Crusader track coach Ellis Gill said. “The events on day one consisted of the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the shot put and the 200-meter run. Abigail and Kiera each finished better than the top 32 overall which is required to reach in order to advance to day two.

“Both set personal records in the 200, with Abigail running 27.73 and Kiera running 28.15. On day two, they competed in the long jump, the javelin throw, and the 800-meter run.

“Abigail ended her great four–year career by finishing fourth overall in the 800 in 2:34. She was 21st overall across the two-day period and received 2943 points.

“Kiera did a great job and took 27th overall at 2644 points. She finished second overall among competing freshman.”