Dr. Pang Wang retiring

Longtime Milford physician Dr. Pang Wang will be retiring Friday, June 28, and his staff is planning a get-together in the office parking lot that day.

Patients and friends are invited to stop by and say goodbye to Wang starting at 5 p.m. The office is located at 2044 Bridgeport Ave., Milford.

Wang has been in private practice since 1976, and has been an active attending physician at Milford Hospital since 1976..

He has been a member of the Milford Medical Society, chairman of the Milford Hospital Infection Control Committee, and he served on the Board of Directors for Homecare Plus.