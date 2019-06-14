Stop & Shop donates lottery bonus to Milford food pantry

Stop & Shop recently donated the $2,500 CT Lottery selling bonus it received for selling a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in the June 4 drawing to The Storehouse Project, a Milford-based food pantry.

“Stop & Shop is very pleased that one of our regular customers purchased the winning ticket,” said Milford Stop & Shop store manager Mark Mancini. “The customer came in not knowing he had won. Our customer service associate scanned the ticket and they were very excited when they realized the ticket was a winner.”

Stop & Shop presented the $2,500 selling bonus to The Storehouse Project, a non-profit organization which provides individuals and families throughout Connecticut with food and other items necessary for living, at a check donation ceremony at the Milford Stop & Shop on East Town Road.

“We at Stop & Shop wanted to share our good fortune with our community,” said Mancini. “We value The Storehouse Project’s work and commitment to the community. Stop & Shop is proud to assist them in their efforts to provide for Connecticut residents in need.”

Storehouse’s food pantry operates twice weekly by appointment, feeding 325 to 350 families per month.

“The Storehouse Project is so grateful to Stop & Shop for helping us serve our community through this generous donation,” said Kimani Sioux Williams, operations director for The Storehouse Project. “We would not be able to have the impact that we do without this type of support.”

Frank Parelli Jr. claimed his lottery winnings at CT Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill June 6. Unlike some big lottery winners, Parelli declined to be interviewed or photographed as part of the the lottery’s Winners Stories. However, his name, hometown and where he purchased the ticket was published on the lottery’s website.