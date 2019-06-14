Milford Senior Center calendar: June 17-23

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Calendar: June 17-23

Monday, June 17 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 1-3 Super Bingo; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, June 18 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group, Club C meeting followed by Bingo; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, June 19 — 9:30 Beading, Beginner Tai Chi; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Intermediate; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, June 20 — 9:05 Yoga; 10 Chess; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling; Knitting group, Bingo.

Friday, June 21 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131 for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Move and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Advance Planning Questions, Pickleball Easygoing play only, Chess.

Sunday, June 23 — The Center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: June 17-21

Monday, eggplant rollatini, tossed salad, pasta side; Tuesday, baked fish with lemon and tartar; Wednesday, salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered peas; Thursday, chicken with lemon sauce, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables; Friday, chef’s salad, with bacon and hard- boiled egg.

Trips

June 23, Waitress at Bushnell Theatre, $98; July 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; July 11, On Your Feet at Westchester Dinner Theater, $102; July 16, Italia at Aqua Turf, $65; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passting Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.