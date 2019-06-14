USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla hosts boating safety course

USCG Auxiliary Milford Flotilla will host an About Boating Safety class Saturday, July 13, at 8 a.m., at 1 Helwig St.

Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship. It also will cover safe personal watercraft operation. Successful completion of this 8-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft (PWC).

Cost is $60.

To register and pay for the class, visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins are welcome. All students will need to get a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales.

For more information about Coast Guard Auxiliary courses, call 860-663-5505, email USCGAUX243@gmail.com or visit a0142403.uscgaux.info/.