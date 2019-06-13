Police looking for man who stole chairs from arts council

The Milford Police Department is looking for help identifying a man suspected of stealing two chairs from outside the Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue.

Police said that at about 12:40 a.m., May 25, a white man, possibly bald, got out of a dark colored pickup truck and grabbed two chairs off the Milford Arts Council patio, placed them in his truck bed and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alexandra Vakos at 203-878-6551 or avakos@ci.milford.ct.us. The case number is 2671-19.