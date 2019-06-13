Kennedy honors Foran teacher

State Rep. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) visited Foran High School this week to recognize one of their teacher’s Walton “Wally” Rollins on his retirement after 35 years of employment with the Milford Public Schools and 42 years in the educational field.

Kennedy presented Wally with an official state citation for his many years of service to the students of Foran High School.

“Mr. Rollins will be sorely missed for his incredible dedication and personal commitment to kids of Foran High,” said Kennedy. “We thank him for his long and distinguished career and wish him the very best for a happy and healthy retirement.”