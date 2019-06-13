German kicks off mayoral campaign

Republican Alderman Dan German formally kicked off his mayoral campaign Tuesday, June 11, at Stonebridge Restaurant with a battle cry of “Let’s make Milford amazing.”

German grew up in Milford, earned a business and finance degree from Northern Arizona University and later a master of business degree from Sacred Heart University. He plans to challenge Democratic incumbent Mayor Ben Blake in November.

After college, in 1985, German opened Creative Health & Fitness in Milford, a gym that merged with Planet Fitness in 2007.

Today he is a financial advisor with his own company, German Financial.

For the past 10 years he has served on the Board of Aldermen and says it’s only natural that he step up and run for mayor.

“As an alderman for Milford we work hard every year to find ways to save money and be more efficient, and we were able to do that the last four years by reducing taxes,” German said after the fundraising event. “Could there have been greater savings? Yes.”

He said the best way to reduce taxes is by growing the grand list and driving down the mill rate, and to do that he said the city has to do a better job attracting and retaining good businesses.

He said residents are concerned that 8-30g affordable housing is threatening the city’s historic charm. He said city roads have to be fixed, pointing to flooding at Point Beach and Bay View beach. Talking about his plans for the city after his formal speech, German also said he is concerned about the city’s debt and bonding.

“The majority of our Milford residents do not know that our debt and bonding has doubled in the past eight years,” German said. “This money has to be paid back. We’ve been borrowing way too much in recent years, and each year we see our debt payments are becoming a larger line item in our budget.”

German said the city needs to support its police officers more. He said there has been an increase in crime in Milford, businesses robbed, and cars stolen. He said his own car was stolen about six months ago.

“The homeless population, drugs, and opioid abuse,” German said. “We have to do more.”