Kennedy and Ferraro to hold office hours

Milford State Reps. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) and Charles Ferraro (R-117) will be holding a legislative office hour in Milford for constituents Wednesday, July 10, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Milford Public Library, 57 New Haven Ave.

The legislators invite the public to hear an update on the just completed 2019 Legislative Session, and residents are encouraged to ask questions about any issues.

For anyone who is unable to attend but would like to talk to their state representatives, contact them at 1-800-842-1423 or send an email to Charles.Ferraro@housegop.ct.gov or Kathy.Kennedy@housegop.ct.gov.