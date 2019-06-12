Shakespeare in the Park features King Henry VIII

Shelton’s Valley Shakespeare Festival, a nonprofit AEA small professional theater company, has scheduled its summer production of King Henry VIII Thursday-Sunday, July 11-14, at 8 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Riverwalk Park.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to support the nonprofit.

VSF auditions and hires professional performers from CT, NYC, Massachusetts and the tri-state area to create the most professional and diverse casts possible. It also hires aspiring theater professionals from high schools and colleges as interns to provide them first-hand experience in the theater industry.

Guests are invited to arrive at the Park at 6 p.m. to relax and picnic until the play begins around 8 p.m. This year’s production is the company’s first full period costume production.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a professional nonprofit theater company dedicated to bringing free and low cost theater to the communities of the lower Naugatuck Valley and beyond.