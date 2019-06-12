Milford beach parking kiosks in place

New parking kiosks at Gulf and Walnut beaches are now in place, according to city officials.

Anyone with a 2019 Milford beach sticker will not have to pay for parking.

For non residents or those who do not have a 2019 Milford beach sticker, the following apply:

– Parking in the non-resident lots of Gulf and Walnut Beaches will cost $20 a day. Visitors will pay the kiosk and receive a ticket to be displayed on the dashboard of their vehicle.

– Parking on Viscount Drive and East Broadway will cost $2.50 an hour. Visitors will input their space number (marked in the middle of the spot) and payment to the kiosk.

– Paid parking is enforced from dawn to dusk every day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

– Any violators will be subject to ticketing and towing.

Anyone with a 2019 Milford beach sticker is exempt from paying to park, and 2019 beach stickers for Milford residents can be obtained at the Tax Collector’s office.