Drive: 2019 Maserati Quattroporte is more than a luxury car

There was a time, not so many years ago, when American drivers seemed ready to turn their backs on the storied Italian auto industry. The coupling of Fiat and Chrysler in 2014 reintroduced Italian cars in a big way. Today, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati vehicles ply American roads, though not in great numbers. Still, they bring a flavor and texture to a market that has been criticized widely for bland, often derivative styling.

Fiat Chrysler’s Italian segment runs the gamut from economical (Fiat) to sporty (Alfa Romeo) to luxurious (Maserati). We’ve driven Fiats, going back to the bad old days of the 1970s, and recently spent a week with an Alfa Romeo Giulia. Next came the flagship — the 2019 Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 GranLusso.

Those Italian-language words may be baffling to some, but the Quattroporte (literally, “four door”) is familiar in terms of form and function. It accomplishes the purposes the Cadillac Sedan de Ville and Lincoln Town Car used to serve, and a few surviving models — notably, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi 8, Jaguar XJ, Lexus LS and Tesla Model S — continue to occupy the same niche.

But the Quattroporte isn’t just a luxury cruiser. A selection of high-powered engines built by Ferrari lurk under the Quattroporte’s shapely hood. The two-ton sedan is fast, nimble and responsive.

The Quattroporte comes in three flavors: the base S, starting at $107,970; the SQ4, $113,680; and the GTS, $139,980. Available engines range from a 3.0-liter V-6, churning out 424 horsepower, to a 523-horsepower, 3.8-liter V-8. Our test car had the V-6 engine and options that brought the price to $136,160.

At those prices, one would think the Quattroporte would be equipped with everything and then some, but … not quite. It had neither a head-up display nor a panoramic sunroof. The Driver Assistance package (including blind-sport monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera and other important safety features) added $590 to the price. And some of the options were sticker-shocking even at Maserati’s rarefied pricing: $2,950 for the tri-coat “blu nobile” paint job, and $3,990 for the executive rear seats with center console. (This last option also reduced the Quattroporte’s seating capacity from five to four.)

So, why choose a Quattroporte over, say, a luxury sedan from Mercedes-Benz or Jaguar? Character and personality are a good place to start. The Quattroporte looks great in any driveway, and it stands apart from the luxury crowd. It’s fun to drive despite its size and bulk, and there’s something special about the sound and feel of the Ferrari power plants.

We also found the Quattroporte easy to live with. It handled golf equipment for two with ease thanks to its 18.7-cubic-foot trunk. It performed commuting duties with ease, and presumably would have been secure in all weathers thanks to its all-wheel-drive system. Fuel economy is on the low side — 16 mpg city, 23 highway, with premium unleaded gasoline — but one doesn’t expect to get Prius-like mileage with such a large, powerful and prestigious car.

Steven Macoy (semacoy@gmail.com) is a longtime car enthusiast and full-time editor who lives in Bethel.

2019 Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 GranLusso

Price: $136,160

Engine: 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6, 424 horsepower, 428 lb.-ft. torque

Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic

Drive: all-wheel

Maximum speed: 176 mph

Weight: 4.,233 lb.

Suspension: four-wheel independent

Wheels: 21×10.5 forged Atlante-silver

Tires: front, 245/35ZR21; rear, 285/30ZR21, all-season

Seating capacity: 4

Luggage capacity: 18.7 cu. ft.

Fuel capacity: 21.1 gallons

Fuel economy: 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway

Fuel type: premium unleaded gasoline