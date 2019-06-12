Lively Arts: Benefits, dance, films and more

After Dark

Revolutionary CT Beer and Cider Tasting, June 20, 7 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Curated variety of CT based beers and ciders, appetizers. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Palace Theatre’s 10th annual Gala: Dionne Warwick, June 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Proceeds benefit the Palace Theatre Stamford. Tickets: $45-$85. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala, June 21, 5:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jon Batiste and his band, Stay Human, food and drink. Tickets: $74-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ringmaster’s Ball, June 22, 6-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing to music provided by Cracked Ice. Community leaders, Barnum Festival ringmaster and the royal family will be in attendance. Tickets: $175. Info: BarnumFestival.com.

Seaport Association’s Docktails and Oysters, June 29, 5-7 p.m., Norm Bloom and Son, 7 Edgewater Pl., Norwalk. Tickets: $75. Info: seaport.org.

Derby Historical Society’s 29th annual Silver Tea, July 8, 2-4:30 p.m., Sons of Italy, La Sala Banquet Hall, 73 High St., Derby. Singer and actress Patty Carver performs a one woman musical: Women of History — This Old Hat — Patriots of Liberty. Purchase tickets, at $30, by June 25. Info: info@derbyhistorical.org.

Concert and Charity Softball Game, concert, July 12, 8 p.m.; softball game, July 13, 1 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring jazz guitarist: Bernie Williams, former NY Yankee Darryl Strawberry and others. Tickets: $55-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

SummerFest CT, Aug. 18, 3-9 p.m., Riverwalk, 100 Canal St., Shelton. Rain date: Aug. 21. Featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House Food pantry. Tickets: $40-$45. Info: SummerFestCT.com.

Dance

Saturday Night Fever: 70s Disco Dance Benefit, June 15, 7:30 p.m., DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Proceeds go to Darien Arts Center. Tickets: $125. Sponsorships and tickets: darienarts.org.

Ridgefield School of Dance spring show: Alice In Wonderland, Act III of The Sleeping Beauty Ballet, and High Gear, a presentation by the Jazz Department, June 15, 6:30 p.m.; June 16, 1 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 N. Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$23. Info: theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Silent Headphone Party, June 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Must be 21 and over. Tickets: $45-$55, palacestamford.org.

Latin Show: Dance Champions Andriy and Amanda Besyedin, June 29, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Showtime: 9:30 p.m. General dancing: 7-11:30 p.m. Dance lesson: 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. Reservations: 203-374-7308.

Double up Dance Studio, June 30, 10:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Opening Tango Social “Milonga” with guest Dale Ellison, July 12, 7:30-11 p.m., First Church of Christ, 190 Court St., Middletown. Tango vals class: 7:30-8:30 p.m.; social dance: 8:30-11 p.m. Cost: $15-$25. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Boot Camp for beginners with Dale and Gem, July 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $60. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Workshops with Dale and Gem, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Rd., Danbury. Cost: $50. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Intensive Tango Workshops Dale and Gem, July 14, 1-5:30 p.m., Dance Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Tango Passion Show 2019, July 19, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $38-$48. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 20, 1-5:30 p.m., Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

CT Tango Fest: Workshops with Pablo and Valeria, July 21, 1-5:30 p.m., Dimensions, 15 Cross St., Norwalk. Cost: $75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Film

Field of Dreams, June 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. 30th anniversary celebration with exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Antony & Cleopatra, June 16, noon, The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Big Lebowski, June 17, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Lebowski-Fest features white russian cocktails, giveaways, prizes for the best costumes. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Muppet Movie, July 25, 12:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford; avontheatre.org, 203-967-3660; tickets $9-$12 nonmembers.

Trying Out

Silvermine Arts Center Fulbright residency program, funded by artist and philanthropist Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider and Robert Dilenschneider, and managed by the International Institute of Education (IIE). Radovanovich will spend the first two weeks of June on the Silvermine campus. Open to current foreign Fulbright grantees and Fulbright Visiting Scholars. Artists will have the opportunity to work with a Silvermine faculty member as a mentor. Info: iie.org/Programs/Fulbright-Silvermine-Residency/About.

Kid’s Summer Art Camp with Kathie Milligan, June 24-28, morning program for ages 6-8, 10 a.m.-noon, $395; Afternoon program for ages 9-12, 12:30-3:30 p.m., $475, Greenwich Art Society, Art Studio, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Register: 203-629-1533. Online tickets: gaskidscamp.eventbrite.com.

Summer Theatre Camp, Twelfth Night Jr., grades 7-10, begins June 24; Into the Woods Jr., grades 5-12 starts Aug. 12, with auditions June 3, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd. Darien. Schedule an audition for Into the Woods Jr. by emailing maria@darienart.org. Vocal and Dance Audition Workshops, June 2, for grades 6-10. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Writing Contest: Rowayton Arts Center is running a food-themed writing contest, Food for Thought, for all ages. Winners will be awarded prizes, and their work will be shared during the upcoming exhibition, At the Table. Submission requirements: stories, essays, and poems of up to 1,000 words must be received by July 1. Email: writing@rowaytonarts.org or drop off at the gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton.

Authors sought: Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., Trumbull. Authors are encouraged to speak to the public about their works and interact during the day. To apply, email arts@trumbull-ct.gov, or call 203-452-5065.